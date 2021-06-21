Wheaton museum to host Vietnam combat aviator for virtual presentation

The First Division Museum at Cantigny Park continues its "Date with History" series with a virtual program featuring Vietnam War combat aviator Hugh L. Mills Jr., a co-author of "Low Level Hell: A Scout Pilot in the Big Red One."

Mills will discuss details to some of his more than 3,000 combat hours leading Air Cavalry raids into Laos, Cambodia and North Vietnam. Mills was also shot down 16 times and wounded three times.

The presentation is online at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 1. Free, but registration is required at fdmuseum.org.