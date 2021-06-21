'The house was legit shaking': Woodridge's Timbers Edge neighborhood hit hard by tornado

A suspected tornado hit the Timbers Edge neighborhood in Woodridge near Lemont Road and 75th Street. Courtesy of Hafsa Mahmood

Hafsa Mahmood remembered childhood lessons about severe weather from school but never expected it would have to be put to practice.

"My husband looked out the window and just saw these white winds, it was crazy, the sky was pink," she said. "I heard it first, and I couldn't figure out if it was hail or what, but now I know it was all the debris flying around outside against our house.

"The house was legit shaking and all you could hear was the sound of a bunch of stuff bouncing off the house."

After the suspected tornado finally passed through her Timbers Edge neighborhood in Woodridge late Sunday, Mahmood was able to see the devastation left behind.

"Every single house around us has some kind of damage, even down to the foundation," she said. "But thankfully, no one was hurt."

Fortunately, her family's home was spared, but so many of her neighbors did not fare as well.

"A lot of our neighbors have to be displaced," she said. "Their rooves or half their house is gone in some places."