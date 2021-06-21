Shooting near carnival at Woodfield remains under investigation

Schaumburg police continue to investigate a shooting Friday night near a carnival taking place in the parking lot outside Woodfield Mall.

According to police, a report of shots fired came in at about 9:45 p.m. Friday from 5 Woodfield Mall. Officers already at the carnival responded and found a parked, unoccupied vehicle with bullet damage, Sgt. Karen McCartney said Monday.

There were no reports of injuries.

It as not immediately clear whether the shots came from the area of the Woodfield Summer Fling Carnival or were unrelated to the event.

The carnival, which opened Wednesday, ended its five-day run Sunday.