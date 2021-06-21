Sensory Garden Playground in Lisle receives $15,000 grant

The Sensory Garden Playground in Lisle -- a project of the Play for All Playground and Garden Foundation -- has received a $15,000 grant through DuPage Foundation's Spring Community Needs Grant Program. The money will help pay for the installation of a gravity rail addition to the accessible treehouse.

"We are thrilled to be able to add an exciting new play element to the recently installed accessible treehouse at the Sensory Garden Playground," said Michael Benard, president of the Play for All Playground and Garden Foundation and executive director of the Wheaton Park District.

The Sensory Garden Playground at 2751 Navistar Drive allows opportunities for side-by-side play for children of all abilities. The gravity rail is expected to be installed later this year.