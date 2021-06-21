Images: Tornado causes heavy damage in Naperville and Woodridge
Updated 6/21/2021 12:00 PM
A tornado ripped through Naperville and Woodridge late Sunday night and early Monday morning causing heavy damage.
A home on the 1800 block of Princeton Circle was leveled overnight from a tornado. More than 100 homes were damaged in Naperville subdivision from the storm. Homes east and west of Ranchview Drive south of 75th Street were hardest hit.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Princeton Circle resident Katie Long Piper, left, tells her sister, Pat Peraziana, right of Naperville, about how her immediate neighbors were injured and their home leveled from a tornado that struck the Naperville subdivision overnight. Crews are on the scene Monday, June 21, 2021 to clean up trees, board up windows and put tarps on roofs.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Debris from damaged homes litters Nutmeg Lane in Naperville Monday morning following an overnight tornado.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
More than 100 homes were damaged overnight by a tornado in Naperville. One house on Princeton Circle was leveled.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
A home on the 1800 block of Princeton Circle was leveled overnight from a tornado. More than 100 homes were damaged in Naperville subdivision from the storm. Homes east and west of Ranchview Drive south of 75th Street were hardest hit.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Trees along Ranchview Drive are snapped in half from an overnight tornado in Naperville.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
More than 100 homes were damaged in Naperville subdivision from an overnight tornado. Homes east and west of Ranchview Drive south of 75th Street were hardest hit.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Residents survey the damage Monday morning after an overnight tornado damaged more than 100 homes in Naperville.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
A home on the 1800 block of Princeton Circle was leveled overnight from a tornado. More than 100 homes were damaged in Naperville subdivision from the storm. Homes east and west of Ranchview Drive south of 75th Street were hardest hit.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Trees block roads and sidewalks after an overnight tornado touched down in Naperville.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Debris from some of the more than 100 homes damaged in Naperville from an overnight tornado is gathered along Ranchview Drive Monday morning.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Walls and a portion of the roof are missing on a Princeton Circle home in Naperville following an overnight tornado.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Trees block roads and sidewalks after an overnight tornado touched down in Naperville.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
More than 100 homes were damaged in Naperville subdivision from an overnight tornado. Homes east and west of Ranchview Drive south of 75th Street were hardest hit.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
More than 100 homes were damaged in Naperville subdivision from an overnight tornado. Homes east and west of Ranchview Drive south of 75th Street were hardest hit.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
More than 100 homes were damaged in Naperville subdivision from an overnight tornado. Homes east and west of Ranchview Drive south of 75th Street were hardest hit.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Walls were ripped off homes in a Naperville subdivision following an overnight tornado.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Naperville fire chief Mark Puknaitis talks to members of the media following an overnight tornado damaged more than 100 homes.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Tornado damage in the Woodridge neighborhoods like this 2x4 piece of wood through the back window of a car after severe storms and a tornado ripped through the suburbs including hardest hit Naperville and Woodridge.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
A home on the 1800 block of Princeton Circle was leveled overnight from a tornado. More than 100 homes were damaged in Naperville subdivision from the storm. Homes east and west of Ranchview Drive south of 75th Street were hardest hit.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Joe Tancredi and his son Jameson, 9, look at the fallen tree and damage to their yard and house after a tornado ripped through the Woodridge neighborhoods after severe storms moved through the suburbs including hardest hit Naperville and Woodridge.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Tornado damage in the Woodridge neighborhoods after severe storms and a tornado ripped through the suburbs including hardest hit Naperville and Woodridge. This house's roof was lifted off the structure and twisted then set back down and is now unlivable.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Homes along Nutmeg Lane in Naperville were damaged from an overnight tornado.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Tornado damage in the Woodridge neighborhoods after severe storms and a tornado ripped through the suburbs including hardest hit Naperville and Woodridge.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Homes east and west of Ranchview Drive south of 75th Street were hardest hit by an overnight tornado.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Tornado damage in the Woodridge neighborhoods after severe storms and a tornado ripped through the suburbs including hardest hit Naperville and Woodridge.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Tornado damage in the Woodridge neighborhoods like on Woodridge Drive after severe storms and a tornado ripped through the suburbs including hardest hit Naperville and Woodridge.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Homes along Nutmeg Lane in Naperville were damaged from an overnight tornado.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
A stuffed teddy bear lies in the front yard of a home damaged by an overnight tornado along Nutmeg Lane in Naperville.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Cars parked along Spice Circle in Naperville were damaged from an overnight tornado.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Tornado damage in the Woodridge neighborhoods after severe storms and a tornado ripped through the suburbs including hardest hit Naperville and Woodridge. Trees and power are down for all residents in the area after they got hit about 11:30 p.m. last night.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Alex Mays of Woodridge stands out in front of her house yelling to her neighbors, "Are you ok" as she looks at the tornado damage in her neighborhood after severe storms and a tornado ripped through the suburbs including hardest hit Naperville and Woodridge.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Tornado damage in the Woodridge neighborhoods after severe storms and a tornado ripped through the suburbs including hardest hit Naperville and Woodridge.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Residents walk along Woodridge and Everglade Ave and inspect the damage to their neighbors homes after a series of storms and a tornado ripped the quiet neighborhood in Woodridge apart last night.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Residents walk along Woodridge and Everglade Ave and inspect the damage to their neighbors homes like Bridget Casey who still had insulation in her hair after a series of storms and a tornado ripped the quiet neighborhood in Woodridge apart last night.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Woodridge and Everglade Ave were the hardest hit as the home of Bridget Casey who still had insulation in her hair stands outside her destroyed home after a series of storms and a tornado ripped the quiet neighborhood in Woodridge apart last night.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Crews clean up fallen trees on Monday, June 21, 2021 along Cobblebrook Lane in Naperville after an overnight tornado moved through the subdivision.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Roofing crews survey the damage at a home on Princeton Circle in Naperville on Monday, June 21, 2021 after a tornado ripped through the neighborhood overnight.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
