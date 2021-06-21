How to help tornado victims in Naperville, Woodridge

"We will pull together and we will, for sure, come through this," Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico said of the tornado response. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

The recovery from a late-night tornado Sunday began in earnest with the American Red Cross opening temporary shelters and neighbors rallying to help tornado victims in Naperville and Woodridge.

Chris and Kari Pritchett and their sons, Braden and Mason, were among the good Samaritans helping residents along Nutmeg Lane in Naperville.

"We're so fortunate," Chris Pritchett said as he rode his bike alongside his wife and kids, who were pulling a wagon filled with doughnuts to pass out to first responders.

"We wanted to provide any support we could," he said.

That spirit reverberated throughout the city. Surrounding towns, particularly Aurora, have assisted with crews and equipment, Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico said.

"The generosity of our community has not gone unnoticed," he said.

The American Red Cross planned to establish a shelter Monday night at Thomas Jefferson Junior High School, 7200 Janes Ave., Woodridge.

On Sunday night, the nonprofit relief organization provided 14 people with temporary housing, said Brian McDaniel, executive director of the American Red Cross of the Illinois River Valley.

Volunteers who want to help with cleanup efforts are asked to call Naperville's community services department at (630) 305-5340. Names and phone numbers of volunteers will be collected to be placed on a list provided to the Red Cross.

Donations of bottled water will be accepted in the front lobby of the city's Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St.