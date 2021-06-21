Grayslake man struck by car Saturday night dies

A Grayslake man struck by a car while walking along Route 120 near Volo late Saturday has died, authorities confirmed Monday.

Matthew Evers, 34, was pronounced dead at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he had been taken for treatment after the crash, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. Autopsy results are pending.

Lake County sheriff's police said that shortly before being struck, Evers got out of a vehicle on Route 120 west of Fisher Road and began walking along the westbound lanes. He stepped into the roadway at about 11:45 p.m. and was hit by a Chevrolet Impala driven by a 30-year-old man from the Round Lake area, sheriff's police said.

Evers was taken first to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital near Lake Barrington, then transferred by helicopter to Lutheran General.

The sheriff's Technical Crash Investigations Unit was continuing their investigation Monday, Lt. Christopher Covelli said, including trying to determine why Evers got out of a vehicle on the busy state highway.