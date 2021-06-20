ABC 7: Tornado touches down in southern DuPage County; extensive damage in Woodridge

A line of severe storms brought tornado warnings, reports of tornado touchdowns, heavy rains and damaging winds across the Chicago area Sunday night.

A large tornado was reported in southern DuPage County, both radar-indicated and by local storm spotters.

The wedge tornado was on the ground for about 20 minutes in DuPage County, near the southern edge of Naperville, and traveled about about 10 to 15 miles west through Woodridge and Burr Ridge before weakening as it got to the area near Justice. There have been reports of damage in Woodridge, Darien and toward Burr Ridge, as well as three people injured and gas leaks reported in Naperville.

Video from Woodridge showed extensive storm damage, with even large trees snapped off at the base. Branches and trees littered roads and front yards, as did pieces of drywall and shingles from homes. Signs were knocked over, as were power lines. Injuries are expected to be reported.

Police in Woodridge said they were in an all hands on deck situation, and that no serious injuries have yet be reported. Police are asking people to stay inside and clear of areas where emergency vehicles are working, especially due to the additional risk posed by extensive structural damage, downed trees and downed power lines.

In a rare instance, the ball of debris created by the unconfirmed tornado was visible on radar near the area of I-55 in Burr Ridge.

The amount of damage is making it difficult for emergency crews to reach people who may need help. Some emergency responders are trying to reach anyone who may need help, while others work to clear roads to help them get through.

As of 11:35 p.m., the severe weather threat had passed DuPage County, according to Meteorologist Larry Mowry. He said it was the most intense tornado this area has seen in a long time, and that the scope of the damage is likely to be great especially due to its wedge shape.