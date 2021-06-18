St. Charles mayor recommending Crest Hill official as next city administrator

St. Charles Mayor Lora Vitek will recommend the hiring of Crest Hill official Heather McGuire as the city's next city administrator to replace Mark Koenen, who retired last month.

If approved at Monday's city council meeting, McGuire's appointment will be effective on June 26.

"The city administrator has such an important responsibility to lead the city organization in implementing actions approved by the city council that will benefit the entire St. Charles community," Vitek said in a statement. "Heather brings solid experience managing municipal departments and projects, and I know she will ensure that the city continues to deliver quality services to the residents and businesses of St. Charles."

McGuire served as city administrator for southwest suburban Crest Hill since 2016 while overseeing construction of a new city hall, police station, wastewater treatment plant and public works building. McGuire was previously a city attorney and human resources director for Crest Hill.

McGuire replaces Koenen, who retired after working for St. Charles for 31 years including the final eight as city administrator. St. Charles Finance Director Chris Minick served as interim city administrator the last month.