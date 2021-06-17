Wauconda Fest 2021
Updated 6/17/2021 6:24 PM
Wauconda Fest 2021 will be Thursday, June 24, through Sunday, June 27, at Cook Park, 600 N. Main St. The Wauconda Park District's 42nd annual festival will include live music on the main stage, food vendors, a beer and wine tent, carnival rides and games, a bags tournament and more. The 29th annual car show and an arts and crafts show will be on Sunday. The full schedule and information is available at https://www.facebook.com/waucondafestrocks and the park district's website, www.waucondaparks.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.