Wauconda Fest 2021

Wauconda Fest 2021 will be Thursday, June 24, through Sunday, June 27, at Cook Park, 600 N. Main St. The Wauconda Park District's 42nd annual festival will include live music on the main stage, food vendors, a beer and wine tent, carnival rides and games, a bags tournament and more. The 29th annual car show and an arts and crafts show will be on Sunday. The full schedule and information is available at https://www.facebook.com/waucondafestrocks and the park district's website, www.waucondaparks.com.