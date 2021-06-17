Road rage beating victim was 'all-around nice man,' sister says

The Carpentersville man killed in a road rage attack last week in West Dundee was a loving father and a hardworking man who loved the outdoors and fishing.

Most of all, Alex T. Hall Jr. was not a violent man, according to one of his sisters.

"(The attack) makes absolutely no sense," Nicole Lanning said Thursday. "He is just an all-around nice man with a huge heart."

Lanning says her 52-year-old brother was a self-employed relocation specialist who took pride in his work.

Hall and one of his sons were driving to work on June 10 when there was a dispute on the road.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m., two vehicles pulled into the parking lot of the Casey's gasoline station and convenience store on Route 31, across from the West Dundee Police Department. Authorities have said witnesses told them that at least one person punched and beat Hall before speeding away.

Hall died Sunday from blunt trauma to his neck, according to the Kane County coroner.

The son also was injured in the attack but declined to be taken to a hospital, West Dundee Fire Chief Lance Harris confirmed Thursday.

Police have released few additional details about the case. No criminal charges have been filed, and the attack remains under investigation as of Thursday afternoon.

Growing up in Westmont, Hall "just loved to be outside," Lanning said. He would go fishing with his father and brother and won contests in Algonquin, she said.

He also liked to garden and had recently taken up kayaking.

Hall also learned from his father how to fix up houses, Lanning said. Hall remodeled several of hers. He often helped his brothers and sisters, Lanning said.

"Anyone who met my brother just instantly took to him," she said.

One of Hall's sons, Raymond, has started a GoFundMe.com campaign to help the family pay for medical and funeral expenses.

Visitation for Hall is from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday at McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls, followed by a funeral service. Burial will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Dixon.

Hall is survived by his mother, Betty; sons Alex Thomas Hall III and Raymond Lee Hall; a daughter, Jennifer Kosier; a brother, Timothy Hall; sisters Josette Wyatt and Nicole Lanning; three grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.