Woodfield Summer Fling Carnival runs through June 20
Updated 6/16/2021 1:30 PM
North American Midway Entertainment's Woodfield Summer Fling Carnival is open and runs through Sunday, June 20, in Parking Lot G of Woodfield Mall, at the corner of West Frontage and Woodfield roads in Schaumburg.
Weekday hours are 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., and weekend hours are 1:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event includes rides, games and midway food. Ride wristbands cost $30 each.
For more information, visit namidway.com.
