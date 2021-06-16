 

Woodfield Summer Fling Carnival runs through June 20

  • Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg is hosting North American Midway Entertainment's Woodfield Summer Fling Carnival through Sunday, June 20, in Parking Lot G at the corner of West Frontage and Woodfield roads.

Updated 6/16/2021 1:30 PM

North American Midway Entertainment's Woodfield Summer Fling Carnival is open and runs through Sunday, June 20, in Parking Lot G of Woodfield Mall, at the corner of West Frontage and Woodfield roads in Schaumburg.

Weekday hours are 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., and weekend hours are 1:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event includes rides, games and midway food. Ride wristbands cost $30 each.

 

For more information, visit namidway.com.

