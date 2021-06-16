 

Schaumburg favors enhancing first phase of park on former Motorola Solutions campus

  • A concept map of the vision for the 12-acre, urban-style park the village of Schaumburg is building within the 225-acre Veridian development on the former Motorola Solutions campus at the southwest corner of Algonquin and Meacham roads.

    A concept map of the vision for the 12-acre, urban-style park the village of Schaumburg is building within the 225-acre Veridian development on the former Motorola Solutions campus at the southwest corner of Algonquin and Meacham roads. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

  • A site plan of the proposed first phase of the 12-acre, urban-style park the village of Schaumburg will build in 2021 as part of the Veridian development on the former Motorola Solutions campus.

    A site plan of the proposed first phase of the 12-acre, urban-style park the village of Schaumburg will build in 2021 as part of the Veridian development on the former Motorola Solutions campus. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

 
Eric Peterson
 
 
Posted6/16/2021 5:30 AM

Last month's approval of the first phase of a 12-acre urban-style park on a portion of the former Motorola Solutions campus in Schaumburg was sufficiently enough under budget that village officials are now aiming to add a bike path and some other amenities that would make phase one more substantial.

Further elements would include a hammock grove for relaxation, additional landscaping, entry and pathway signs, another round of engineering and design work, and more benches, bike racks, drinking fountains and trash receptacles.

 

The recommendation trustees made Tuesday and will formally vote on in a week would add approximately $985,000 to the previous contract of $1,1 million the village approved for Martam Construction Inc. of Elgin in May.

Even with the recommended additions, the park project that would be among the village's contributions to the 225-acre Veridian development taking shape at the southwest corner of Algonquin and Meacham roads would still be below what was budgeted for the year, Schaumburg Landscape & Design Planner Todd Wenger said.

But even with the conceptual approval anticipated next Tuesday, Wenger said he would have to fine-tune the cost of the additional amenities with Martam Construction.

While Chicago-based UrbanStreet Group LLC is overseeing the private redevelopment turning the former Motorola site into a hub of residential, commercial and entertainment buildings, the village has taken responsibility for the new roadway through it as well as the central park.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Intended to be a sort of scaled-down Millennium Park for the suburbs, the final phases of it could house such amenities as a large outdoor performance venue, a sculpture garden, a dog park and a winter ice rink.

But because the amount of time between phases is uncertain, village officials expressed an interest in making the first phase as good as possible for its expected completion late this year.

"I think it's a good selling point for the developer, but I also think it's a good selling point for the village of Schaumburg," Mayor Tom Dailly said.

The bike path that would be the biggest addition to what's already been approved would connect to the existing network along adjacent roadways, Wenger said.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
A Millennium Park for suburbs? Schaumburg could build urban-style park at ex-Motorola site
Related Article
A Millennium Park for suburbs? Schaumburg could build urban-style park at ex-Motorola site
 
Schaumburg moving forward on first phase of urban-style park
Related Article
Schaumburg moving forward on first phase of urban-style park
 
Schaumburg trustees like park concept for ex-Motorola site
Related Article
Schaumburg trustees like park concept for ex-Motorola site
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 