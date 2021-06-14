Wheaton man charged in string of Aurora robberies

A Wheaton man has been charged in a string of armed robberies in Aurora during February and March.

Gregory Lee Garner, 27, of the 200 block of East Union Avenue, was arrested Friday in Aurora and charged with five felony counts of armed robbery, according to a news release issued Monday by Aurora police.

Officers responded at 7:38 p.m. Feb. 22 to For More Liquor on the 100 block of South Broadway Street for a report of an armed robbery. Witnesses said one suspect entered the store with a handgun, demanding money, cigarettes and liquor.

Aurora police returned to the same store the next day at 8:43 p.m. after another armed robbery. According to witnesses, three people entered the store and again demanded money, cigarettes and liquor. Two of the robbers had handguns, and the third was armed with a knife.

About 9:50 p.m. Feb. 25, officers responded to One Stop on the 200 block of South Lake Street. Witnesses told officers two robbers entered the store and one displayed a handgun.

Aurora police responded at 12:55 a.m. March 1 to the 7-Eleven on the 1600 block of Montgomery Road for another robbery with two thieves, one of whom was armed.

A week later on March 8, police returned to For More Liquor for another armed robbery in which the thief displayed a handgun.

Aurora police interviewed witnesses and obtained video and forensic evidence at each scene. During the investigation, detectives learned of similar armed robberies in Marengo, Downers Grove and Naperville.

Detectives from each agency worked together to build a case against Garner, the news release said.