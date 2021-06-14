No injuries in Sunday night fire near Cary

No injuries were reported in a Sunday night fire in unincorporated McHenry County near Cary.

The Cary Fire Protection District was called to the 300 block of Oakcrest Road just after 8 p.m.

All residents had safely exited the house.

Lt. Michael Douglass, a fire district spokesman, said an off-duty Cary firefighter lived next door to the house and was the first on the scene.

The off-duty firefighter informed responding crews smoke visible from the eaves of the house, Douglass said.

While the fire itself was out by the time firefighters arrived, the house was filled with smoke and needed ventilation.

The blaze appears to be electrical in nature, Douglass said. Investigators believe it began between the walls of the basement ceiling and the upstairs floor.

The damage estimate was about $15,000. The house is uninhabitable due to smoke damage.

Firefighters remained on the scene for about two hours conducting salvage operations and fire investigation.