Carpentersville man identified as victim of road rage beating

A 52-year-old Carpentersville man died Sunday of injuries he received last week in a road rage beating in West Dundee.

The victim is Alex T. Hall Jr., the Kane County coroner announced Monday afternoon.

Hall died around 11 a.m. Sunday at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin. The preliminary cause of death is listed as blunt trauma to Hall's neck, according to the coroner

The attack took place shortly after 7:30 a.m. Thursday outside the Casey's gas station and convenience store on Route 31, across from the West Dundee police station.

Two vehicles had pulled into the station after a road dispute that then turned physical.

Police said Sunday they have identified the people they consider responsible for the beating. No charges have been filed as of Monday afternoon.