Suburban bikers ride for charity in memory of Wheeling man
When he died suddenly last year at just 54, Eric Fischer of Wheeling left behind a void not only in the lives of his family and friends, but also in the various charitable efforts he supported.
But his loved ones carried on his spirit of giving Sunday, with the first Eric Fischer Memorial Ride.
Motorcyclists rode in Fischer's memory from Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington to North Suburban YMCA in Northbrook, where they took part in a memorial celebration featuring food, music and "motorcycle mania."
The charity ride raised money to create the Eric Fischer Memorial Fund, which will help the North Suburban YMCA in Northbrook supply financial aid to families, seniors and children in 15 surrounding communities, so they can attend Y programs regardless of ability to pay.
"We enjoyed the ride, it was great," said Jesus Cabanas of Aurora, who participated in the ride with his wife, Luz. "This is a way for us to be in a memorial ride to show support."
For more information about the fund, visit nsymca.org/ericfischer.