Suburban bikers ride for charity in memory of Wheeling man

Motorcycles line the parking lot during the Eric Fischer Memorial Ride and Celebration on Sunday. The charitable ride raised money to help people in need take part in YMCA programs. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Joe Gehrke, a friend of Eric Fischer, speaks during a memorial and life celebration Sunday at the first Eric Fischer Memorial Ride and Celebration. Fischer, a Wheeling resident who died last year, was known for his lifelong generosity and loving spirit to help others. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Kim Fischer, the widow of Eric Fischer, is greeted with condolences from friends and event attendees Sunday during the first Eric Fischer Memorial Ride and Celebration. The charitable ride raised money to help people in need take part in YMCA programs. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Jesus Cabanas of Aurora and his wife, Luz, were among the participants in the in thl Eric Fischer Memorial Ride and Celebration on Sunday. Fischer, of Wheeling, died last year at 54. The ride in his honor raised money to help people in need enroll in YMCA programs. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

When he died suddenly last year at just 54, Eric Fischer of Wheeling left behind a void not only in the lives of his family and friends, but also in the various charitable efforts he supported.

But his loved ones carried on his spirit of giving Sunday, with the first Eric Fischer Memorial Ride.

Motorcyclists rode in Fischer's memory from Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington to North Suburban YMCA in Northbrook, where they took part in a memorial celebration featuring food, music and "motorcycle mania."

The charity ride raised money to create the Eric Fischer Memorial Fund, which will help the North Suburban YMCA in Northbrook supply financial aid to families, seniors and children in 15 surrounding communities, so they can attend Y programs regardless of ability to pay.

"We enjoyed the ride, it was great," said Jesus Cabanas of Aurora, who participated in the ride with his wife, Luz. "This is a way for us to be in a memorial ride to show support."

For more information about the fund, visit nsymca.org/ericfischer.