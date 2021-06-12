Suburban Skyview: Downtown Mount Prospect development going upward

Mount Prospect's downtown skyline has, in recent years, gradually transitioned from mostly one- and two-story businesses to multilevel residential structures.

Most of this development has been north of the railroad tracks, but lofts, townhouses and a parking garage have been going up on the south side of the tracks since the project broke ground two years ago.

The development, near Prospect Avenue and Maple Street just north of Lions Park, also includes retail.

Construction of the Ryan Homes Maple Street Townhomes project has been progressing all spring, and this week's Suburban Skyview photo shows a crane lifting a sheet of construction material into place on the upper floor.

The photo was taken from an altitude of about 200 feet,

A commuter parking lot, light industrial buildings and a vacant grass field occupied this site for decades. Soon, the village's downtown will bustle with new residents of its latest development.

