Schaumburg ramping up its concerts, special events as Phase 5 begins

Schaumburg's traditional Summer Breeze concert series that resumes Saturday is just one example of the ways the village's Cultural Services Department will be ramping up to full activity again through the end of the year. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg, 2009

The village of Schaumburg's Cultural Services Department begins a process of ramping up to full activity again with the start of this year's Summer Breeze concert series Saturday evening and building to the Schaumburg Dance Ensemble's performances of "The Nutcracker" in December.

Along the way, the likelihood of a two-day version of Septemberfest on Labor Day weekend appears to be increasing.

Though the start of Illinois' Phase 5 of reopening came a little earlier than anticipated, its arrival on Friday confirms the general time frame for the reinstatement of Cultural Services that got into the village budget in April, department Director Jack Netter said.

The furlough of nearly all the department's staff and the cancellation of programming at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts was among the village's most visible adjustments for the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

While the premiere of the 2021 production of "The Nutcracker" on Dec. 3 will be the first post-pandemic indoor event the village itself hosts at the Prairie Center, the operational and technical staff have already been working there on a part-time basis for rental events, Netter said.

Apart from the elimination of one position, eight full-time employees and 13 part-time employees are expected to return to their previous jobs at the Prairie Center at some point within the coming months.

"Almost everyone is back," Netter said. "I'm fortunate to have the best staff in Schaumburg."

A season of shows and events at the Prairie Center typically runs from September to May. A normal second half is being planned for January to May 2022, Netter said.

Among the reasons the facility will remain dark this fall is that the shows that would take place then are usually planned and booked the winter before, he said.

In late April, the village board approved bringing back Special Events Coordinator Roxane Benvenuti as the feasibility of a scaled-back, two-day version of Septemberfest was explored.

The board will again discuss the status of Septemberfest this Tuesday, possibly to adjust for a larger influx of visitors on those two days than had previously been foreseen.

Though the final decision lies with the board, Netter thought that from a logistical standpoint, the return of the fest parade or of the arts and crafts fair this year seemed less likely.

The village always felt safest starting its activities with the outdoor Summer Breeze concert series at 7 p.m. on select Saturdays on the municipal grounds at 101 Schaumburg Court.

The first two concerts are pairings of musical performances and movie screenings -- the band Sixteen Candles and the movie "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" on June 12, with the Beatles tribute band American English and the movie "A Hard Day's Night" on June 19.

Later bands include The Voices on June 26, Maggie Speaks on July 10, Mason Rivers on July 17, The Chicago Experience on July 24, Dancing Queen on Aug. 14, Second Hand Soul Band on Aug. 21 and a yet to be announced performer on Aug. 28.