Parasites blamed for swimmers' rashes at Wauconda lake

Microscopic parasites are blamed for a rash affecting some people who have frolicked in Wauconda's Bangs Lake.

The burrowing of the tiny pests creates an annoying condition commonly known as swimmer's itch.

The Wauconda Park District, which operates Phil's Beach at the lake, first warned people about the cases via Facebook on June 3.

Beachgoers are reporting fresh cases daily, said Tim Staton, the district's recreation director. An estimated number of cases wasn't available.

A warning sign has been posted at Phil's Beach, Staton said. Notices also appear on the district's website and on the village website.

The condition isn't contagious.

The parasites that cause swimmer's itch are found in lakes, ponds and oceans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the CDC, the adult parasites live in the blood of birds and mammals. Their eggs pass into water through feces, and the resulting larvae seek a certain species of aquatic snail. Infected snails then release a different larvae into the water that search for hosts.

Humans aren't suitable hosts, but the microscopic larvae still will burrow into a swimmer's skin before dying, the CDC reports.

Children are most often affected because they tend to play in shallow water where larvae are more common.

According to the CDC, symptoms may include: tingling, burning, or itchy skin; small, reddish pimples; and small blisters.

Itching may last up to a week or more, but it will gradually go away.

Most cases don't require medical attention. To relieve the itching, use a corticosteroid cream or another anti-itch lotion, apply cool compresses to the affected areas, bathe in Epsom salts or baking soda. Other home treatments can be found at cdc.gov/parasites/swimmersitch/faqs.html.

If itching is severe, your health care provider may suggest prescription-strength lotions or creams.

To reduce your chances of developing swimmer's itch, the CDC says:

• Don't swim in areas where swimmer's itch is a known problem or where signs are posted warning of unsafe water.

• Don't swim near or wade in marshy areas where snails are commonly found.

• Towel dry or shower immediately after leaving the water.

• Don't attract birds to areas where people are swimming.

Additionally, Wauconda Park District officials recommend applying waterproof sunscreen before swimming to protect the skin from the parasites. Wash swimsuits often, too.