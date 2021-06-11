Fire causes 'significant' damage to Roselle business

A Thursday evening fire at a van conversion business in Roselle significantly damaged the building, but caused no injuries, fire officials said.

Roselle Fire Department Chief Mark Bozik said firefighters were alerted by an automatic alarm at the business just before 9 p.m. to a fire on the 0-100 block of W. Irving Park Road.

Bozik said firefighters encountered heavy smoke upon arrival to the front office space of the business. When firefighters made entry to the rear workshop area, the fire was discovered.

It took roughly 45 minutes to extinguish the blaze as extra precautions were taken because of vehicles inside the shop and the risk of tires and other car parts exploding. Firefighters were on scene for roughly three hours checking for hot spots and performing salvage operations, Bozik said.

The fire remains under investigation. Bozik said it appears to have started in the interior of the workshop area, but not from a vehicle.

No damage estimate was available, but the chief said the fire caused "significant damage to the rear" of the building. The business was closed and no one was inside the building at the time of the fire.