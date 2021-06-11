Bail reduced for man charged with reckless homicide in crash that killed Judson students

A Kane County judge reduced bail Friday for one of three men charged in connection with the April 20 street racing crash that killed two Judson University students.

More details about the crash emerged at the court hearing for Kahleel L. Steele.

Steele, 22, of Carpentersville and Trevon D. Morris, 21, of Elgin are facing reckless homicide and aggravated street racing charges, both felonies.

A third person, 23-year-old Manny L. Pittenturf of Carpentersville, has been charged with misdemeanor aggravated speeding and driving without a valid license. He was driving behind Morris and Steele when the crash occurred, authorities said.

Authorities allege that Morris and Steele were racing north on Route 31 when Morris' vehicle collided with a 2004 Pontiac that was turning left from southbound Route 31 into the Judson University campus.

The Pontiac was carrying four Judson students. Two of them -- Dallas Colburn and Nathanael Madison -- were killed, and the other two were injured.

During the Friday court hearing for Steele, Assistant State's Attorney Joe Cullen said Elgin city cameras recorded Morris and Steele at a red light at State and Kimball streets. Both cars were inching forward as if they were going to race.

An air bag control sensor in Steele's vehicle indicated that he was driving 95 mph seconds before the crash, according to Cullen.

The impact split the Pontiac in half, Cullen said. The back half of the car flew off, went over a guardrail and ended up in a field, Cullen said.

Colburn and Madison, who were sitting in the back seat, were ejected.

One of them was not wearing a seat belt, Cullen said, and his body ended up about 70 feet away. The other, whose seat belt was torn in the crash, ended up 37 feet away, Cullen said.

Besides the street racing and reckless homicide charges, Steele has been charged with misdemeanor speeding and misdemeanor possession of cannabis.

On Friday, Judge Salvatore LoPiccolo changed bail for Steele to $100,000. It was originally $250,000.

Morris also has been charged with aggravated driving under the influence of an intoxicating substance -- causing death, and aggravated DUI -- no license, both felonies. In addition, he faces misdemeanor charges of speeding and driving without a license.

Morris remains in the Kane County jail on $100,000 bail. His next court date is June 25.

Steele's next court date is July 7. Pittenturf's next court date is June 28.