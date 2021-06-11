Algonquin unveils $800,000 reconstruction of Stoneybrook Park

Thanks, in part, to a grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Algonquin officials recently unveiled an $800,000 rebuild of Stoneybrook Park.

The $400,000 grant, secured through the state's Open Space Lands Acquisition Development program, allowed the village to construct a new facility with updated amenities on the three-acre site at 1200 North Huntington Drive. Stoneybrook Park was closed during construction in the fall and winter, but Village President Debby Sosine and others officially opened the park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony last weekend.

"We understand construction can sometimes be disruptive, and we appreciate your support and patience with projects like this one," Sosine told the audience at the ceremony. "In just a few short months, Stoneybrook Park was transformed into a space that has amenities for people of all ages to enjoy."

The park previously had a playground dating back almost 30 years, according to Assistant Village Manager Michael Kumbera, in addition to an aging volleyball court that needed replacing.

The rebuild allowed Algonquin officials to create a unique space in the village, he said. Not only was a new playground with a zip line added, but courts for bocce ball, pickleball and gaga ball were built. There's also a new pavilion, walking trail, sand volleyball court and basketball court.

Visitors previously had to rely on street parking to use the park, but now there's a 15-space parking lot.

Kumbera said Stoneybrook Park is mainly a neighborhood park, but the added amenities will make it popular with people throughout the village.

"It has something for every member of the family, and I think that's the appeal of the site," he said.