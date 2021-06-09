Two motorcyclists hospitalized after crash near Glenview
Updated 6/9/2021 12:52 PM
Two motorcyclists were seriously injured in a late Tuesday night crash on Interstate 294 near Glenview.
Illinois State Police officials said the crash occurred just before 10:30 p.m. just north of the Golf Road exit.
Investigators said one motorcyclist clipped the rear of the other motorcycle, causing both to lose control and crash.
Both drivers were transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, state police officials said.
All lanes of southbound I-294 were closed until about 4 a.m., officials said.
