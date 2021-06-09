 

Two motorcyclists hospitalized after crash near Glenview

 
Alexa Jurado
 
 
Updated 6/9/2021 12:52 PM

Two motorcyclists were seriously injured in a late Tuesday night crash on Interstate 294 near Glenview.

Illinois State Police officials said the crash occurred just before 10:30 p.m. just north of the Golf Road exit.

 

Investigators said one motorcyclist clipped the rear of the other motorcycle, causing both to lose control and crash.

Both drivers were transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, state police officials said.

All lanes of southbound I-294 were closed until about 4 a.m., officials said.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 