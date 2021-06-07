Waukegan Police seek information in shooting death of Gurnee teen

Waukegan Police officials are urging people who may have witnessed the shooting death of a young Gurnee man in the parking lot at Bowen Park early Sunday morning to come forward with information.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting, though Waukegan Police officials said Monday morning investigators believe between 50 and 70 people were in the parking lot when the shooting happened.

Officers rushed to the park at about 2:20 a.m. Sunday after receiving a 911 call that shots had been fired and someone had been shot. When officers arrived, they found that a Gurnee man in his late teens had been shot dead in the parking lot of the park, which is on the 1800 block of N. Sheridan Road.

"We know there are witnesses to this crime," Chief Wayne Walles said in a statement Monday. "For this violence to stop, members of the community must come forward."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the department's investigations division at (847) 360-9001.

Police officials are withholding the victim's name until after his family has been informed of his death and the Lake County coroner's office has completed an autopsy.