St. Charles Park District hosting meet-and-greet with sculptors

Arizona artist Pokey Park designed The Sultan, one of the many sculptures on display this summer at Mount Saint Mary Park in St. Charles Courtesy of the St. Charles Park District

Seward Johnson, a California-based artist, designed this sculpture on display at Mount Saint Mary Park in St. Charles. Courtesy of the St. Charles Park District

Los Mariachis, from California-based artist Seward Johnson, is one of the many sculptures being displayed this summer at Mount Saint Mary Park in St. Charles. Courtesy of the St. Charles Park District

If you want to know more about the sculptures scattered throughout Mount Saint Mary Park in St. Charles, there's an upcoming opportunity to meet some of the artists.

The St. Charles Park Foundation in conjunction with the St. Charles Park District is hosting an artists reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday to celebrate the Sculpture in the Park exhibit on display between May and September.

In addition to folks enjoying wine, refreshments and conversation with the artists, the committee awards will be announced and the "Riding High and Dry" sculpture by Arizona-based artist Pokey Park, located at nearby Otter Cove Aquatic Park, will be dedicated.

"We have some really cool sculptures this year," said St. Charles Park District Supervisor Sabrina Hunley. "It seems like every year we get something from a different artist and a different state."

Hunley said in addition to the many permanent sculptures displayed in the park located at the southeast corner of Route 31 and Prairie Street -- including the popular Mr. Eggwards sculpture -- each year the park district welcomes about 15 visiting displays for the summer. While many sculptures are from local artists, several arrive from all over the country.

Because some artists drive their work to the site and others ship their sculptures, the entire process takes weeks to complete as different items arrive at different times. Some displays must be bolted to supports to withstand the changing weather conditions.

If visitors fall in love with a particular item, information on purchasing the sculptures is included with each piece.

"Whether you're an artist or a lover of art or not, it's fun to come out and see all the different pieces," Hunley said. "It adds a nice little touch for people walking around and enjoying the park."