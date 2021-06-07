Church seeks to expand in Roselle

A small church based in a Roselle house is seeking village approval to construct a new chapel.

Fourth Avenue Gospel wants to build the 24-seat chapel next to the house at 100 E. Devon Ave., according to Village Planner Caron Bricks. The new chapel would be for Sunday worship, Bible study and prayers.

For the past seven years, Fourth Avenue Gospel has been using the house as a place of worship for its small Christian congregation.

Church leaders approached the village in 2017 after issues trying to remodel the property through Cook County. They want to annex the land into Roselle to get municipal water and sewer service. They also want to construct a facility that best suits their needs.

Fourth Avenue Gospel has applied for a special-use permit to build the new chapel. The church plans to retain ownership of the house after the construction is completed.

The proposal is being reviewed by the planning and zoning commission, which is expected to vote on Tuesday. The village board is expected to review the project on June 28.

Plans call for the chapel to look like a large house because the church wants the building to blend into the neighborhood.

While neighbors say they support churches and the right to worship in the community, they are concerned about the number of people who would attend services on the property in a residential area.

"I am concerned about the increased traffic and street parking in a residential neighborhood that was not planned nor designed to accommodate the weekly services, concentrated on a Sunday," resident James S. Salter said during a recent plan commission meeting.

A church representative could not be reached for comment.