One dead in five-vehicle crash in Fox Lake

A five-vehicle accident about 6 p.m. Saturday in Fox Lake left one dead and one injured, Fox Lake police said Sunday in a news release.

A preliminary investigation of the crash indicates that a silver Infiniti was traveling south on U.S. Highway 12 and attempted to complete a right turn onto westbound Big Hollow Road.

The vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane of traffic and struck four vehicles that were stopped for the red traffic light on Big Hollow, according to the release.

The driver of a silver GMC SUV, a 72-year-old Wisconsin resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. One passenger in the same vehicle was taken to Northwestern McHenry Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. The occupants of the four other vehicles were treated and released on the scene by the Fox Lake Fire Protection District.

The name of the person who died is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

The Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County is assisting with the investigation of the crash.