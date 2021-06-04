Ingleside pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by car

A 53-year-old Ingleside man is in critical condition after being struck by a car while walking on the shoulder of Route 59 near Stanton Point Road about 6:40 p.m. Thursday, Lake County sheriff's police said Friday in a news release.

Preliminary investigation indicates a Chrysler 300, driven by a 39-year-old Ingleside man, was traveling eastbound on Route 59 in the area of Stanton Point Road when, for an unknown reason, the driver of the Chrysler veered onto the southern shoulder, according to the release. The vehicle struck the pedestrian, who was in the same area walking on the south shoulder as there are no sidewalks there.

The pedestrian was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. The driver of the Chrysler was uninjured.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit continues to investigate and is working to determine if impairment or distraction were factors in the crash, the release said.