Bloomingdale's Septemberfest will return on Sept. 11

Septemberfest is set to make a return in Bloomingdale on Sept. 11 in Old Town Park. The festival will begin with a parade. Daily Herald file photo

The village of Bloomingdale has announced Septemberfest is set to return Sept. 11, a year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of the annual event.

Announced through the village's newsletter, the festival will return for its 47th year at Old Town Park on Lake Street and Bloomingdale Road, beginning with the annual parade that steps off from DuJardin Elementary School, 166 Euclid Ave., Bloomingdale, at 11 a.m. The one-day event is hosted by the village and Bloomingdale's Chamber of Commerce, and is free to attend.

In previous years, the festival included stage performances, family-friendly carnival rides and games, a variety of food and craft vendors, a Lions Club beer tent. Also, officials will announce the four students, aged 17 to 20, who won $1,000 Septemberfest/Joe Draghi Scholarships.

"As the Chamber President I'm excited to have it return to our village," said Cindy Allston, president/CEO of Bloomingdale's Chamber of Commerce. "Bloomingdale has a small community environment and events like this bring us together to have fun and support local businesses. The Chamber will also be a sponsor of the event and looking forward to being a part of the event."

Village Administrator Peter Scalera said the decision to hold Septemberfest was made after Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the state was moving to Phase 5 of the "Restore Illinois" plan, which opens up events and gatherings in the state to full capacity with no restrictions.

"We're hoping that the weather will be nice and we have large crowds," he said.

Scalera said he is hopeful for more community events to occur later this year, such as the Old Town Brew n' BBQ in October and a tree lighting ceremony in December.