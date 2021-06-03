Police: Driver questioned in Mount Prospect hit-and-run of man in wheelchair

A 22-year-old Mount Prospect woman has been interviewed and released without charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash Wednesday that seriously injured a man in a wheelchair, police said Thursday.

According to police, the 54-year-old Des Plaines was crossing Elmhurst Road in Mount Prospect at about 1:56 p.m. Wednesday when struck by a vehicle which then drove away.

A GoFundMe online fundraiser created by the man's niece, Tianna Tyler of Des Plaines, had raised $1,305 of its $50,000 goal by late Thursday morning.

"My uncle, Marc Giolli, was seriously injured in a hit-and-run accident while crossing the street in his wheelchair," Tyler wrote. "He suffers from spina bifida and is a paraplegic. As you can imagine, his daily life is already challenging. My uncle also battles depression and one thing that always helps him out of his slump is to enjoy the sunshine."

Witnesses told Mount Prospect police that a black Chevrolet struck the man on Elmhurst Road south of Huntington Commons Road then continued southbound on Elmhurst Road with damage to its front end and windshield.

The injured man was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge for treatment.

Police reported that the Chevrolet and its driver were located in an apartment complex near Elmhurst Road and Oakton Street shortly after the crash.

The Major Crash Investigation Team of the Mount Prospect Police Department is continuing to investigate. Mount Prospect Police Officer Greg Sill asked that anyone with information relevant to the crash contact the police department at (847) 870-5656.

Tyler detailed the extent of her uncle's injuries on the GoFundMe page.

"He was left with a broken pelvis and knee, shattered ribs and a punctured lung, and a deep head wound with internal brain bleeding," she wrote. "We will be faced with numerous hospital bills and after he is released, he will be staying in a rehabilitation center until he is in good health."

She also shared details about her uncle and his life before the crash.

"He is such a caring person and always putting others before himself," she wrote. "Not to mention, he is also the biggest animal lover. His heart is so big and he brings so much joy to our family. This will be a long road, as my uncle is also an amputee so recovery and adjusting back to daily life will be a challenge to say the least."