Mount Prospect Lions Club's July 4 fest will come roaring back

The carnival will be back in Mount Prospect's Melas Park this summer with the return of the Mount Prospect Lions Club's annual July 4 festival. The fest is set to run from June 30 to July 4. Daily Herald File Photo

Things are opening up, and that means the return of the Mount Prospect Lions Club annual July 4 festival.

Carnival rides, live music, a parade and fireworks show will be part of the 82nd edition of the festival, scheduled for June 30 to July 4 at Melas Park, 1500 W. Central Road.

The parade will step off at 1 p.m. July 4 from the corner of Emerson Street and Prospect Avenue. Fireworks will also be held at 9:30 p.m. June 30 and July 4 at Melas Park, weather permitting.

"The Mount Prospect Lions Club is very excited to bring back its annual Fourth of July Festival. While this is a very fun time for the entire community, it also remains as the largest opportunity of the year for the Lions Club to raise funds for many local organizations who help the blind, hearing-impaired and individuals in need," said Fred Steinmiller, club president. "We look forward to being back safely in the summertime swing with our residents and their guests at all of our events."

Organizers said the fest will operate under all guidelines set forth by the Illinois Department of Public Health and U.S. Centers for Disease Control at the time of the event.

The festival will run from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, through Friday, July 2, and from 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 3, and Sunday, July 4.

In addition, a pancake breakfast will be held from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the final day.

The full festival schedule, including the list of nearly 20 bands, beer garden hours and other details, can be found at www.mplions.org. The website also will have updates regarding new vendors, special entertainment and other activities.