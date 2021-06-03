 

Hale, Indiana streets reopen in Wheaton after 2-vehicle crash

 
Katlyn Smith
 
 
Updated 6/3/2021 5:18 PM

A crash involving an SUV and a sedan in a Wheaton neighborhood near downtown Thursday afternoon left one driver with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The crash occurred at 1:16 p.m. at the intersection of Hale and Indiana streets.

 

Both drivers were taken to the hospital, and one of them, a woman, suffered life-threatening injuries, Deputy Police Chief P.J. Youker said.

A preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the SUV who was traveling east on Indiana appeared to disobey the stop sign at the intersection and struck the other vehicle that was headed north on Hale, Youker said.

Hale was shut down to traffic for several hours between Roosevelt Road and Illinois Street but reopened by 5 p.m. Indiana also was closed from Wheaton Avenue and Main Street.

