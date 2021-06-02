Memorial Day in Northbrook
Left to right, Jason Peiffer, Nick Kaup and Peter Hestad carry the colors during the George W. Benjamin American Legion Post 791 Memorial Day ceremony, held at Village Green Park in Northbrook Monday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Natalie Schneider, a member of the U.S. Army Reserves, and Jim Karol, of the George W. Benjamin American Legion Post 791, walk alongside one another during a march along Cherry Lane on Memorial Day in Northbrook.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
U.S. Army Lt. Col. James Ossey, commander of the George W. Benjamin American Legion Post 791, speaks during a Memorial Day ceremony at Village Green Park in Northbrook Monday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Theo Poulos, 6, of Minneapolis waves his flag while riding atop the shoulders of his dad, Joe, prior to the start of the George W. Benjamin American Legion Post 791 Memorial Day ceremony at Village Green Park in Northbrook Monday. Joe is originally from Northbrook.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Police and fire vehicles lead a march by the George W. Benjamin American Legion Post 791 on Cherry Lane, headed to Village Green Park, on Memorial Day in Northbrook.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
A tradition every Memorial Day and Fourth of July, residents have placed more than 600 American flags along the sidewalks of the Southbridge Commons neighborhood near the corner of Techny Road and Glendale Avenue in Northbrook.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer