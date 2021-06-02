Memorial Day in Glenview
Updated 6/2/2021 7:49 PM
Glenview honored fallen soldiers with a small Memorial Day ceremony Monday morning at the village's Veterans Memorial, Glenview Road and River Drive.
American Legion Post 166 will honor late Commander Bill Bickley with a plaque.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.