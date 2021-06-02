 

Memorial Day in Glenview

  • A wreath has been placed at the base of the Veteran's Memorial in observance of Memorial Day in Glenview Monday.

  • A wreath has been placed at the base of the Veterans Memorial in observance of Memorial Day in Glenview Monday.

HERALD REPORT
 
 
Updated 6/2/2021 7:49 PM

Glenview honored fallen soldiers with a small Memorial Day ceremony Monday morning at the village's Veterans Memorial, Glenview Road and River Drive.

American Legion Post 166 will honor late Commander Bill Bickley with a plaque.

