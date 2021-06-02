 

Hit-and-run driver strikes man in Mount Prospect

 
By Kayleigh Padar
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 6/2/2021 7:15 PM

A man in wheelchair was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in a Mount Prospect hit-and-run on Elmhurst Road, authorities said.

The Mount Prospect Police Department responded to a 911 call on Elmhurst Road south of Huntington Commons Road at 1:56 p.m. Witnesses said a black Chevrolet hit someone but didn't stop and instead continued south on Elmhurst Road with damage to its front end and windshield, according to a police news release.

 

The victim was crossing the street at 1300 S. Elmhurst Road when he was hit by the Chevrolet in the southbound lane, the news release said. The man was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge with serious injuries.

The Chevrolet and driver were found in an apartment complex near Elmhurst Road and Oakton Street shortly after the crash, according to the news release, but no charges have been filed yet.

The southbound lanes of Elmhurst Road were shut down while police investigated.

