Schaumburg man accused of shooting at vehicle on I-290 in Itasca

A Schaumburg man has been charged with shooting at a moving vehicle while traveling on an expressway in Itasca last August.

Mikaro Masri, 26, of the 2300 block of Discovery Drive, is charged with one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Bail was set Sunday at $250,000. Masri would have to post $25,000 to be freed. If he posts bond, he will be on electronic home confinement.

Authorities said the shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. Aug. 24, 2020, on I-290 westbound near Thorndale Road in Itasca.

A person called 911 to report that while they were driving west on I-290, a Nissan Altima drove close to his car and flashed its lights. The Altima then pulled alongside, a person rolled down a window and fired a shot at his car.

Illinois State Police investigated the case. An arrest warrant was issued May 13, and Schaumburg police found Masri at his home Saturday.

The next court date is Friday, when a judge will hear a motion to reduce Masri's bond. He has a court date Wednesday on a separate case, where he is charged with misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct.