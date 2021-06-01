No injuries in Mount Prospect house fire

No injuries were reported in a Mount Prospect house fire late Monday night.

The Mount Prospect Fire Department received a call to the 1100 block of Wildwood Lane at about 10:35 p.m. Firefighters were on the scene within eight minutes and the fire was extinguished within 10 minutes of arrival.

Flames were visible in the rear of the attached garage of the two-story, single-family home. Crews were able to contain the blaze, preventing it from entering the main part of the house, fire officials said.

Deputy chief John Dolan said the fire appears to be accidental and to have started outside the house, spread to the garage and into the attic.

Homeowners were displaced for the night, but expected to be allowed to return home today, Dolan said.

Fire officials estimated the house suffered $50,000 in damages.