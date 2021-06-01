Addison truck repair shop fire destroys 12 vehicles, creates environmental hazard

A late Monday night blaze at a truck towing and repair shop in Addison destroyed 12 vehicles and created a significant environmental hazard, authorities said. Courtesy of Addison Fire Protection District

A dozen trucks and eight trailers were destroyed during a late Monday night fire at a truck towing and repair shop in Addison, authorities said. Courtesy of Addison Fire Protection District

A late Monday night fire at an Addison business that tows and repairs large trucks destroyed 12 vehicles and eight trailers, but also created a significant environmental hazard, authorities said.

Addison Fire Protection District Chief Scott Walker said no one was injured in the blaze that was first reported just after 10 p.m., but leaking diesel and oil from the damaged vehicles created a "long-term hazmat" situation at the business on the 500 block of Vista Avenue.

"The diesel and oil got soaked into the ground and also ran into a nearby pond," Walker said. "The cleanup of that alone is going to cost hundreds of thousands of dollars."

The damage estimate to the trucks and trailers was unknown.

Firefighters from 10 different agencies responded to the blaze and were hampered initially by nonfunctioning hydrants near the business, Walker said.

It took firefighters nearly 45 minutes to get the fire under control. None of the vehicles or trailers exploded, but firefighters had to take care to avoid explosions from overheated truck tires and brake cylinders, which is more common, Walker noted.

Firefighters also blocked drains on the adjacent streets to avoid the diesel and oil from getting into sewer systems. The runoff was directed onto nearby Fullerton Street, where it was allowed to pool and eventually be cleaned up by a company that specializes in removing contaminated water, Walker said.

Firefighters were on site until 2 a.m. performing salvage operations and checking for hot spots.

Walker said the fire remains under investigation, adding they know which vehicle started the blaze but don't know why.

All of the vehicles' batteries had been disconnected to prevent this type of incident, Walker explained.

Officials at the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency said they were made aware of the contamination at the property and said an "environmental contractor was hired for cleanup and remediation." More details about the cleanup effort weren't immediately available.