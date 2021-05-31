Two teens charged in fire at former McHenry roller rink

Two teens have been charged following the May 27 fire at the former Just For Fun Roller Rink in McHenry. Provided by Lisa Duncan/Courtesy Shaw Media

Two teens have been charged in connection with the fire that destroyed a former McHenry roller rink, police announced Monday.

Both are 14-year-olds from McHenry. Their names haven't been released by police.

The teens had been trespassing inside the shuttered Just For Fun Roller Rink, 914 N. Front St., on Thursday night, McHenry police said. One intentionally set an unspecified object ablaze and the fire spread out of control, police said.

The teenagers fled but were seen by a passerby, police said.

One teen is charged in juvenile court with felony counts of arson, burglary and criminal damage to property.

The other is charged in juvenile court with misdemeanor criminal trespass to property.

The teens were released to their parents and their cases sent to juvenile court, police said.

The building had opened as a dance hall in the 1920s before being converted to a roller rink. It closed last year and had been vacant since.