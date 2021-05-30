Suburban Skyview: The Lions Park harbor in Fox River Grove

In this week's Suburban Skyview column, we see the small harbor in Lions Park on the Fox River in Fox River Grove.

The Fox River Grove Harbor Team restored the park's shoreline and the harbor peninsula in 2014. The group is a nonprofit boating club dedicated to the upkeep and use of the harbor. Members are allowed to keep their boats there.

According to the group's website, the harbor was created by local residents in the 1950s.

A yacht club used it for years but it eventually was abandoned until the 1980s when the Harbor Team was formed.

It had to be dredged of silt and the club rebuilt the uniform docks and installed the flagpole.

The park also has a playground, sand volleyball courts, basketball courts, baseball fields, a picnic pavilion and a couple of surprising wood carvings to discover.

