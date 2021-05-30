Schaumburg Farmers Market returns June 4

Schaumburg's 2021 farmers market -- featuring locally grown fruits, vegetables, baked goods, flowers and more -- returns June 4, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays through Oct. 29 in the parking lot of Trickster Cultural Center, 190 S. Roselle Road in Town Square.

A complete list of vendors is on the village's website at schaumburg.com/farmersmarket and in flyers to be distributed by staff and volunteers on-site.

For added shopper convenience, market patrons may pre-order goods online through the interactive vendor map on the village's website. Limited community programming will be provided. Pets and bikes are not permitted.

The market will operate following the latest safety protocols and guidelines from the Illinois Farmers Market Association and University of Illinois Extension Service, as well as continued guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health. Please note guidelines may change throughout the season.

For information about the farmers market, including the latest operating procedures, visit the village's website at schaumburg.com/farmersmarket, email Martha Dooley at mdooley@schaumburg.com or dial 311 in the village.