'Just glad they still remember': Suburbs pay tribute to the fallen
Before the barbecues, the family gatherings or just a lazy afternoon on a holiday weekend, dozens gathered Sunday morning at the Streamwood Veterans Memorial to pay tribute to the men and women who gave their lives in service to the country.
Among them was Chuck Stricker, a Streamwood resident who served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
"It's heartwarming, and something special to me." Sticker said as he watched people stream in for the village's annual Memorial Day ceremony. "I think back to '67 and '68, and how lucky I am that I came back."
The ceremony's start marked the end of an yearly ritual at the memorial: an overnight candlelight vigil for POWs and MIAs, with a guard posted at the site for the duration.
Retired Army Maj. Gen. James H. Mukoyama Jr., a Chicago native who once was the youngest American to command an entire division, served as the keynote speaker at the address.
In the audience was 96-year-old U.S. Army veteran Everett Parpart, who served in the Pacific Theater during World War II.
"I see the people gathering here," said Parpart, "and I am just glad they still remember."