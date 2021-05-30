'Just glad they still remember': Suburbs pay tribute to the fallen

Chuck Stricker of Streamwood salutes the flag during the Streamwood Memorial Day ceremony Sunday morning at the Streamwood Veterans Memorial. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Ninety-six-year-old Everett Parpart rises and salutes the flag as Army branch service members are called during the Streamwood Memorial Day ceremony Sunday morning at the Streamwood Veterans Memorial. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Everett Parpart, 96, salutes the flag during the national anthem as part of the Streamwood Memorial Day ceremony Sunday morning at the Streamwood Veterans Memorial. Parpart served in the Army in the Pacific Theater during World War II. "I see the people gathering here," said Parpart, "and I am just glad they still remember." Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Retired Army Maj. Gen. James H. Mukoyama Jr. gives the keynote address during the Streamwood Memorial Day ceremony Sunday morning at the Streamwood Veterans Memorial. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

James Sychowski of Chicago performs vigil guard duties before the Streamwood Memorial Day ceremony Sunday morning at the Streamwood Veterans Memorial. Sychowski is an Army veteran, having served from 1976-1979 and also 1989-1997. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Chuck Stricker of Streamwood attends the Streamwood Memorial Day ceremony Sunday morning at the Streamwood Veterans Memorial. Stricker is an Army veteran of Vietnam. Upon seeing people stream in for the event, Stricker said "It's heartwarming, and something special to me." Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Before the barbecues, the family gatherings or just a lazy afternoon on a holiday weekend, dozens gathered Sunday morning at the Streamwood Veterans Memorial to pay tribute to the men and women who gave their lives in service to the country.

Among them was Chuck Stricker, a Streamwood resident who served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

"It's heartwarming, and something special to me." Sticker said as he watched people stream in for the village's annual Memorial Day ceremony. "I think back to '67 and '68, and how lucky I am that I came back."

The ceremony's start marked the end of an yearly ritual at the memorial: an overnight candlelight vigil for POWs and MIAs, with a guard posted at the site for the duration.

Retired Army Maj. Gen. James H. Mukoyama Jr., a Chicago native who once was the youngest American to command an entire division, served as the keynote speaker at the address.

In the audience was 96-year-old U.S. Army veteran Everett Parpart, who served in the Pacific Theater during World War II.

"I see the people gathering here," said Parpart, "and I am just glad they still remember."