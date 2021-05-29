Northbrook police: Nothing found in backyard dig in 1982 cold missing person case

Linda Seymour, who has been missing from Northbrook since Dec. 21, 1982. Courtesy of The Doe Network

Northbrook police said Saturday they and the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force have concluded their search at a Northbrook home as part of a cold missing persons case from 1982 and found no remains.

Recently assigned investigators to the open case were responding to a lead at the 1400 block of Orchard Lane in Northbrook. The location coincides with a case involving the disappearance of Linda H. Seymour, 35, last seen in Northbrook around 2:30 p.m. Dec. 21, 1982.

Police said Saturday a forensic team had dug in the yard to a depth of 9 feet and found no body. They said they've notified Seymour's family, and they have no further leads right now.

Seymour is described on The Doe Network as a white woman between 5 feet, 2 inches and 5 feet, 4 inches tall, about 110-120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

A shed in the backyard of the Orchard Lane property had been moved and replaced by a tent for officials to conduct the investigation. Seymour's son currently lives in the home, according to property records.