Northbrook police: Nothing found in backyard dig in 1982 cold missing person case
Northbrook police said Saturday they and the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force have concluded their search at a Northbrook home as part of a cold missing persons case from 1982 and found no remains.
Recently assigned investigators to the open case were responding to a lead at the 1400 block of Orchard Lane in Northbrook. The location coincides with a case involving the disappearance of Linda H. Seymour, 35, last seen in Northbrook around 2:30 p.m. Dec. 21, 1982.
Police said Saturday a forensic team had dug in the yard to a depth of 9 feet and found no body. They said they've notified Seymour's family, and they have no further leads right now.
Seymour is described on The Doe Network as a white woman between 5 feet, 2 inches and 5 feet, 4 inches tall, about 110-120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
A shed in the backyard of the Orchard Lane property had been moved and replaced by a tent for officials to conduct the investigation. Seymour's son currently lives in the home, according to property records.