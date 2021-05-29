Elgin, Palatine among suburban groups ready to resume in-person Memorial Day observances

Some things just aren't meant to be held "virtually."

Many suburban communities did what they could last year to honor fallen veterans with makeshift Memorial Day observances amid COVID-19 pandemic concerns and restrictions, but event organizers, such as those in Elgin and Palatine, are happy to be back holding traditional ceremonies with people in attendance this weekend.

"It was important for us not to skip a year (in 2020)," said Bill Pohlman of Palatine American Legion Post 690. "We were at a loss last year trying to do something for Memorial Day. But we thought it was too important not to do, so we did a virtual thing."

Steve Thoren of the Elgin Patriotic Memorial Association, the group that organizes the annual event at Bluff City Cemetery, agreed.

"Elgin has had a presentation every year since 1868, which is a unique thing," he said.

Thoren said Bluff City organizers "went all out and did the best we could," in hosting a drive-by ceremony last year that drew "hundreds" of cars.

But nothing beats people in attendance, so both groups are planning traditional ceremonies Monday. They'll be among many communities across the suburbs marking Memorial Day 2021 with in-person parades, remembrances and other events this weekend.

"It's heartwarming and it does something to you," Thoren said of the turnout for Memorial Day ceremonies. "It's the one day when you have that many people hold that much attention and show how much they care for this country. It's my most proud day to be an American."

The Palatine event begins at 10 a.m. with a service at Hillside Cemetery on Smith Street and is followed by an 11 a.m. program at the Veterans Memorial in Community Park. Another program follows at 12:15 p.m. at the Legion Memorial in Towne Square.

Pohlman said organizers had to cancel the parade this year because of the pandemic.

The Elgin Bluff City Cemetery service will take place at the Grand Army of the Republic Memorial at 11 a.m. This year's program will pay tribute to the 30th anniversary of Operation Desert Storm and will include a band, speakers, a rifle salute, the playing of taps and a role call of deceased veterans.

Last year's drive-by ceremony couldn't accommodate the annual reading of the names of Elgin-area veterans who died the previous year. This year, they'll read the names for the past two years, with Thoren's father, a World War II vet, among them. "I'll be fighting tears," said Thoren, who will emcee the event. "When they call dad's name, I'll be wiping my eyes for sure."

A list of suburban events can be found at bit.ly/3yJKldM.