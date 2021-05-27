Memorial Day services, observances and parades around the suburbs

Daily Herald Report

Memorial Day is a time to honor those who lost their lives serving our country. Services, observances, parades and ceremonies throughout the suburbs offer a chance to reflect on the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Friday, May 28

Memorial Day Pantry: 10 a.m. and noon Friday, May 28, at Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry, 1110 Jericho Road in Aurora. Fox Valley Marine Corps League and the pantry will hold its inaugural event in honor of veterans and Gold Star families. All veterans, Gold Star families and active service members are invited to receive a gift of food, including meat, milk, fresh fruits and vegetables, and nonperishable items to enjoy at home. Participants are asked to bring a photo ID. For the last four years, Aurora Food Pantry has hosted an annual Veterans Pantry around Veterans Day, serving an average of 90 veterans, many of whom had never been to the Aurora food pantry before. The event is underwritten by the Fox Valley Marine Corps League, Illinois Joining Forces, and the Bob Woodruff Foundation. For details, (630) 897-2127, or www.aurorafoodpantry.org/veterans or www.facebook.com/FoxValleyMarines/.

Saturday, May 29

- Barbara Vitello | Staff Photographer Members of the Rolling Meadows High School marching band perform in a previous Rolling Meadows Memorial Day parade.

Rolling Meadows Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29, downtown Rolling Meadows, along Kirchoff Drive to the Veterans Memorial Monument, where a ceremony will follow starting at 11:30 a.m. For information, www.cityrm.org.

- John Starks | Staff Photographer, 2014 VFW Post 2327 Honor Guard salutes as the colors are posted at a previous Memorial Day ceremony at Panton Mill Park in South Elgin.

South Elgin Memorial Day ceremony: 9 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at the Panton Mill Park stage, 10 N. Water St. South Elgin Village Board Trustee Mike Kolodziej will serve as master of ceremonies and Chaplain Tim Perry will offer the invocation and benediction. The keynote speaker will be Jacob Zimmerman, superintendent of the Veterans Assistance Commission, Coast Guard veteran and South Elgin resident. The South Elgin Police Department Honor Guard will be joined by the St. Charles Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5036 and Elgin American Legion Post 57, who will provide a three-volley salute. Visit www.southelgin.com.

Streamwood Memorial Day Ceremony: POW/MIA candlelight vigil begins 8 p.m. Saturday, May 29; ceremony at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 30, Village Hall Veterans Memorial, 301 E. Irving Park Road, Streamwood. Schedule of events includes a POW/MIA candlelight vigil and vigil guard beginning at 8 p.m. on Saturday. This moving tribute is held at the Veteran's Memorial. Throughout the night, vigil guards march past the monoliths. They are relieved at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 30, to formally start the Memorial Day Ceremony. Visit www.streamwood.org.

Sunday, May 30

Dundee Memorial Day Parade: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 30, starting at Immanuel Lutheran School, 5 S. Van Buren St., East Dundee, and ending at Grafelman Park, 112 N. Fifth St., West Dundee. Parade followed by a Memorial Day ceremony hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars in the park. Visit the West Dundee VFW on Facebook or www.wdundee.org.

Aurora Memorial Day observance: 11 a.m. Sunday, May 30, at West Aurora Cemetery, 601 Wilder St., Aurora. The Friends of West Aurora Cemetery invites the community to a Memorial Day observance including the firing of a Civil War cannon. Bring a folding chair. The program will be presented by Michael Zafran, commanding officer of the Philip H. Sheridan Camp #2, Illinois Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War. More than 160 Civil War veterans are buried in the cemetery, including Albert Williams, who escaped slavery and joined the 102nd United States Colored Infantry. Follow the Friends of West Aurora Cemetery on Facebook.

Monday, May 31

Arlington Heights Memorial Day observance: 9-11 a.m. Monday, May 31, Memorial Park, North Chestnut Avenue and West Fremont Street, Arlington Heights. Organizers from the Veterans Memorial Committee of Arlington Heights invite the community to drive by Memorial Park -- the usual site of the annual ceremony -- between 9 and 11 a.m. There, committee Chairman Greg Padovani, Mayor Tom Hayes and other organizers will render a salute as drivers pass by. There will also be 58 commemorative wreaths in place to honor the young men from Arlington Heights who died in service to the nation from the Civil War to the war in Afghanistan. The veterans committee recorded a ceremony at the village hall in lieu of the traditional outdoor ceremony. It will be available to watch next week on YouTube (youtu.be/H4AqEndgyV4) and the village's cable channel (Comcast 17, WOW 9, U-verse 99). For information, www.vah.com.

Post 84 Memorial Day ceremonies: Monday, May 31, at four area cemeteries. Members of the Roosevelt-Aurora American Legion Post 84 visit four cemeteries to pay respect to the fallen veterans from the Aurora area community. Meet at 8 a.m. at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, 675 Route 30, Aurora; 9 a.m. at Annunciation Cemetery, 1820 Church Road, Aurora; 9:30 a.m. at St. Michael's Cemetery on Route 25 at Mitchell Road in Aurora; and 10 a.m. at River Hills Memorial Park Cemetery, 1650 S. River St., Batavia. Visit www.post84.com.

Barrington Memorial Day Service: 11 a.m. Monday, May 31, Evergreen Cemetery, 610 S. Dundee Ave., Barrington. While there will be no Memorial Day parade this year in Barrington, join veterans for the traditional Memorial Day service at Evergreen Cemetery. In addition to several speakers and a moving ceremony, volunteers from the Signal Hill Chapter, NSDAR, will be on hand at the gathering to share information on Wreaths Across America, which will take place for the third year at the cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 18. For information, www.barrington-il.gov.

Bartlett Memorial Day Remembrance: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 31, Bartlett Park, Oak and North avenues, Bartlett. For more than three decades, Bartlett has honored its deceased veterans with a Memorial Day Walk and Remembrance. Join this hometown commemoration starting at 10:30 a.m. at Bartlett Park with an American Legion flag retirement ceremony. At 11 a.m. veterans, Scouts, civic groups and bagpipers line up for the walk to Bartlett Cemetery. After arriving at the cemetery at approximately 11:30 a.m., the day will continue with the posting of the colors and invocation and will conclude with a 21-gun salute and playing of taps. Please help keep others safe by following all current CDC guidelines for an outdoor event, including continuing to wear a mask if you are unvaccinated. Visit www.village.bartlett.il.us.

Batavia Memorial Day remembrance: 11 a.m. Monday, May 31, at Batavia VFW Post, 645 S. River St. Batavia Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1197 is hosting an outdoor remembrance ceremony. The Batavia Community Band will provide a patriotic salute to all branches of the service. Marine Bill Gray will be singing "The Star Spangled Banner." This spring, the Batavia VFW has raised thousands of dollars through poppy sales to provide smart TVs for veterans at the LaSalle Veterans Home to connect families with their loved ones. VFW members will be selling poppies throughout the Memorial Day weekend at Woodmen's in North Aurora from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 29-30, and at the Batavia FVW on Monday, May 31. vfw1197.org.

Bloomingdale Memorial Day observance: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 31, at St. Paul Cemetery, north of Lake Street, just east of Circle Drive. There is no program this year, but Bloomingdale Historical Society members will be on hand from 9:30 a.m. until around 11 a.m. for those who wish to pay their respects. Volunteers also will be putting crosses and flags on veterans' graves at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 29. Visit www.facebook.com/BloomingdaleHistoricalSociety/.

Carol Stream Memorial Day Service: 11 a.m. Monday, May 31, at Veterans Memorial Plaza at the Ross Ferraro Town Center, Gary Avenue and Lies Road. Hosted by Carol Stream VFW Post 10396, the village of Carol Stream and Carol Stream Park District. Speaker will be Allen J. Lynch, a Vietnam War veteran who was awarded the Medal of Honor. Taps will be performed by Bill Mertz, and Tom McNeil will play "Amazing Grace" on bagpipes. Attend in person or watch on Facebook Live via the Carol Stream Park District or Veterans Memorial Plaza pages starting at 11 a.m. No audience seating provided, so bring your own chair. Purchase a brick to honor a veteran at csparks.org/veterans-memorial-plaza/.

Cary Memorial Day parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 31. It steps off at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, First Street and Three Oaks Road, and proceeds south on First Street and ends with a ceremony at Cary Veterans Park. Free. Visit www.caryillinois.com.

Crystal Lake Memorial Day Parade: 11 a.m. Monday, May 31, downtown Crystal Lake. It steps off from Central High School and runs east on Franklin Avenue, north on Williams Street, and west on Woodstock Street to Union Cemetery for a memorial service. Hosted by Crystal Lake American Legion Post 171. Visit www.crystallake.org.

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, 2013 Flags dot the gravesites at Bluff City Cemetery in Elgin, where an annual Memorial Day service is held.

Elgin Memorial Day service: 11 a.m. Monday, May 31, at Bluff City Cemetery, 945 Bluff City Blvd., Elgin. This year's program will pay tribute to the 30th anniversary of Desert Storm. It will feature keynote speaker Mark Powell, St. Charles VFW chaplain; Northwest Baptist Bible Academy; and Elgin's Poet Laureate Chasity Gunn. Local students continue the tradition of reading Lincoln's Gettysburg Address and General John Logan's Orders, which established Memorial Day. No free shuttle bus this year. Join a brief service at 9:15 a.m. at Lakewood Memorial Park, 30W730 Route 20, followed by a 9:45 a.m. ceremony at Elgin Veterans Memorial Park, 270 N. Grove, paying tribute to veterans interred at sea. No ceremony at Mount Hope Cemetery this year. Co-sponsored by the Elgin Patriotic Memorial Association and the city of Elgin. Free. Visit www.elginmemorialday.org.

Elk Grove Memorial Day Observance: 10:45 a.m. Monday, May 31, Elk Grove Village Park District Pavilion, 1000 Wellington, Elk Grove Village. Annual Memorial Day Ceremony hosted by Elk Grove Village, with the support of American Legion Post 216, VFW Post 9284 and its Ladies Auxiliary. The ceremony will be held indoors, rain or shine, in the Pavilion gym. The event will include Placing of Wreaths by community organizations, a flag-folding ceremony by the Police and Fire Honor Guard, as well as a gun salute and a performance by the Elk Grove Village Big Band. For information, contact the village Clerk's Office at (847) 357-4040.

Elmhurst Memorial Day Convoy: Starts at 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 31, at the Veteran's Memorial in Wilder Park. The 2021 Always Remember Memorial Day Convoy will include first responder emergency vehicles and preselected special service and military vehicles, covering 16 miles of Elmhurst, with vehicles passing through each ward. The route begins and ends at the Veteran's Memorial, concluding with a ceremony at 11 a.m. To view a route map or order ribbons to decorate your home, or for more ways to celebrate, visit www.elmhurst.org.

Fox River Grove Memorial Day parade: 8:30 a.m. Monday, May 31. Parade starts at Algonquin Road School and continues down Algonquin Road to South River Road to the baseball diamond along the Fox River in Lions Park. Visit www.foxrivergrove-il.org.

Glen Ellyn Memorial Day ceremony: 11 a.m. Monday, May 31, at Lake Ellyn in Glen Ellyn. Glen Ellyn American Legion Post 3's salute to veterans begins promptly at 11 a.m. A presentation of a memorial wreath will honor veteran heroes, both living and deceased. The memorial is on the east side of the lake and south of the boathouse, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn. For questions, contact Mike Formento mikeformento@outlook.com or (630) 546-1780.

Glendale Heights Memorial Day ceremony: 11 a.m. Monday, May 31, at Veterans Memorial Park, 220 Civic Center Plaza in Glendale Heights. The village and Glendale Heights VFW Post 2377 host the "Fallen Warrior" ceremony, featuring flag raising, national anthem, words of remembrance presented by Glendale Heights Village President Chodri Ma Khokhar, words of respect and reflection by Glendale Heights Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2377, a wreath-laying ceremony, and a rifle salute. For details, call (630) 260-5303 or visit glendaleheights.org.

Grayslake Memorial Day Service: 10 a.m. Monday, May 31, at Memorial Park, Seymour Avenue and Junior Avenue, Grayslake. The American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars will conduct their Memorial Day ceremony. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks and maintain social distancing. For information, contact Jennifer Hess at (847) 223-8515 or jhess@villageofgrayslake.com. Visit www.villageofgrayslake.com.

Hanover Park Virtual Memorial Day Event: Virtually Monday, May 31, from the Hanover Park Village Hall. The Hanover Park Veterans Committee will be holding a Memorial Day observance through Facebook Live. Due to COVID-19, this event will not be open to the public. Watch the event online at www.facebook.com/VillageofHanoverPark.

Hoffman Estates/Schaumburg Memorial Day Observance: Monday, May 31. The public is invited to attend a joint Memorial Day observance that will be held outdoor in both Hoffman Estates and Schaumburg. The Hoffman Estates portion begins at 10 a.m. at the Hoffman Estates Veterans Memorial, in front of the Hoffman Estates Police Department, 411 W. Higgins Road. Immediately following the lowering of the flag in Hoffman Estates, the observance moves to Schaumburg for a 10:45 a.m. ceremony at St. Peter Lutheran Church Cemetery, 202 E. Schaumburg Road. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating in Schaumburg. The Rev. Jerry Hays, immediate past president, Schaumburg AM Rotary Club, serves as the master of ceremonies. Participants include: Spring Valley Concert Band; The Legends Choral Ensemble; Patrick Higgins, bagpiper; honor guards from the Schaumburg and Hoffman Estates public safety departments; American Legion Post 1983 and VFW Post 2202; and volunteers from Schaumburg and Hoffman Estates philanthropic organizations. Participants are encouraged to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Call (847) 895-4500.

Huntley Memorial Day Parade: 11 a.m. Monday, May 31. Starts at the municipal complex, 10987 Main St., west on Main Street to Woodstock Street, turn right to go north for the ceremony at Huntley American Legion Post 673. After the parade, there will be a short ceremony with speakers and a presentation honoring veterans. Free. Visit www.huntley.il.us.

Itasca's Memorial Day Parade: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 31. It will start at the Metra commuter lot at Irving Park Road (Route 19) heading north on Maple Street. The route has been extended and will be on the north side and south side of town. See the route map at www.itasca.com. The parade will look a little different this year. All participants will be in a vehicle or on a float. A memorial service will be held immediately following the parade at Wesley G. Usher Memorial Park, 200 S. Walnut St. The parade will start at the Metra commuter lot and head north on Maple Street, west on North Street, north on Catalpa Avenue, east on Bryn Mawr Avenue, south on Walnut Street, east on George Street, north on Rush Street, west on Washington Street, north on Elm Street and ending at Usher Park.

Kingswood UMC Memorial Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. Monday May 31, Knopf Cemetery, on the east side of Arlington Heights Road, north of Lake-Cook Road, Buffalo Grove. A special program to acknowledge the dedicated service and sacrifice of American veterans will be held. The program will feature remarks by Lt. Col. Carlos Rodriguez, staff chaplain, Recruit Training Command at Naval Station Great Lakes; an invocation and prayer led by Kingswood Lead Pastor James Preston; a flag ceremony; remarks on the history of the cemetery; and music recorded by Kingswood musicians. An honor guard of Boy Scout Troop 401 will also present the flag and color guard. For information, email office@kingswoodumc.com.

Lake Villa Memorial Day Parade: Steps off at noon Monday, May 31, from Palombi Middle School, 133 McKinley Ave., Lake Villa. The Lake Villa VFW Post 4308, Boy Scout Troop 323, and Cub Scout Pack 323 will be hosting this year's Memorial Day Parade. Lineup begins at 11 a.m. The parade route is McKinley Avenue north to Burnett Avenue, west to Sherwood Avenue, north to Grand Avenue, west to Cedar Avenue, north to Railroad Avenue, and ends by the Lake Villa VFW. Visit www.lake-villa.org.

Lake Zurich Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony: 10 a.m. Monday, May 31, Lake Zurich Police Department, 200 Mohawk Trail, Lake Zurich. Visit www.lakezurich.org.

- Paul Valade | Staff Photographer, 2015 A Memorial Day ceremony will be held in Cook Memorial Park, Libertyville.

Libertyville Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: Parade steps off at 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 31, from the Metra train station on Lake Street and proceeds to Cook Memorial Park, where a ceremony will occur at approximately 9:45 a.m. Masks are strongly encouraged. Visit www.libertyville.com.

Lincolnshire Memorial Day Ceremony: 10 a.m. Monday, May 31, Spring Lake Park, 49 Oxford Drive, Lincolnshire. The Sea Cadets Division 911 and Boy Scouts will retire worn American flags. Retired flags can also be brought to the village hall before the event. Visit village.lincolnshire.il.us.

Lindenhurst Memorial Day Ceremony: 10 a.m. Monday, May 31, at the Lindenhurst Veterans Memorial, at the entrance to the Lindenhurst Village Hall, 2301 E. Sand Lake Road. Keynote speaker will be retired Judge Michael Fusz, a U.S. Navy Reserve veteran who retired at the rank of lieutenant commander and was one of the driving forces behind the success of the Library of Congress' Veterans History Project in Lake County. The Lake County Young Marines will post the colors. Music will be provided by Lakes High School Band. Special guest vocalist is Joan Hamme, and Rebecca Rivera will introduce. A three-volley salute will be conducted by Lake County Detachment 801 of the Marine Corps League. Visit www.lindenhurstil.org.

Lisle Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony and Silent Convoy: 10 a.m. Monday, May 31. Lisle VFW Ross Bishop Memorial Post 5696 will host the Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony and Silent Convoy to honor those who have served and sacrificed. The remembrance ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the Lisle Veterans Memorial at the southeast corner of School and Center streets. It will be streamed live. Those seeking to view the ceremony online should sign up at www.villageoflisle.org. Once registered, participants will receive a Zoom link to watch the ceremony. The silent convoy will start at noon from Kennedy Junior High School, 2929 Green Trails Drive, and make its way through the village, ending on Warrenville Road near the Sheraton Hotel.

Maple Park Memorial Day services: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 31, at various locations in Maple Park. Over the weekend, Maple Park American Legion Post 312 members will place American flags on the graves of service members at six Maple Park cemeteries. On May 31, the Honor Guard and Rifle Squad will hold brief services at each cemetery starting at 9 a.m., following at 15-minute intervals. Then, march down Main Street followed by the ABATE Motorcycle group for a short ceremony there. The schedule will be East Pierce Cemetery, St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Gardner Methodist Cemetery, Van Vlak Cemetery, Saints Peter and Paul's Catholic Cemetery, and South Burlington Cemetery. Around 11 a.m., a short service will be held at the post home, 203 Main St., Maple Park. After the services, stop by the post for an open house featuring free hamburgers, hot dogs and fries. Visit www.facebook.com/legionpost312/.

Mount Prospect Memorial Day Observance: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 31, Veterans Memorial Bandshell, Lions Park, 411 S. Maple St. VFW Post 1337 and American Legion Post 525 will host their annual ceremony. The ceremony will include tributes and music. The outdoor ceremony will include reserved seating for veterans, with lawn circles available for audience members. Visit vfw1337.us.

Mundelein Virtual Memorial Ceremony: Virtually at 10 a.m. Monday, May 31. American Legion Post 867 Commander Wally Frasier, in partnership with the village of Mundelein, has organized a virtual 2021 Memorial Day Ceremony, which will include remarks by Mayor Steve Lentz; speaker Jim Cupec, Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves, retired; and taps performed by Mundelein High School students. The link will be posted on www.mundelein.org and Mundelein's Facebook page.

Naperville Memorial Day Parade and ceremonies: Parade steps off at 9 a.m. Monday, May 31, from VFW Post 3873, 908 S. Jackson Ave., Naperville, and proceeds to the Dandelion Fountain on Jackson Avenue on the Naperville Riverwalk. Parade participants will be limited to members of the Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873, American Legion Post 43 and any other veterans in the community who wish to march. No spectators will be allowed on the north side of Jackson Avenue. The parade will be followed by memorials throughout Naperville from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at sites including the Cmdr. Dan Shanower Sept. 11 Memorial, the Naperville Cemetery, Veterans Park, Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery and Burlington Square Park, culminating at noon with an observance ceremony at Central Park, 104 E. Benton Ave. Visit www.napervillememorialdayparade.com

Northbrook Memorial Day Observance: Virtually at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 31. Join in observing Memorial Day to honor those who gave their lives for our country. In lieu of in-person events, the village will be streaming a virtual ceremony. Watch on www.facebook.com/NorthbrookIllinois; the YouTube channel; or on NCTV -- Cable Channel 17. Visit www.northbrook.il.us.

Remember & Honor: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, May 31, at Bronswood Cemetery, 3805 Madison St., Oak Brook. On Memorial Day, join in a special remembrance event, "Remember & Honor." For information, call (630) 323-0185 or visit www.facebook.com/BronswoodCemeteryIL/.

Palatine American Legion Post 690 Memorial Day programs: 10 a.m. Monday, May 31, Hillside Cemetery, 375 N. Smith St.; 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial, corner of Northwest Highway and Wood Street; 12:15 p.m. at Legion Memorial, 150 W. Palatine Road, in Towne Square, all in Palatine. American Legion Post 690 will hold a 10 a.m. service at Hillside Cemetery, followed by a short program at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial and then another ceremony at the Legion Memorial in Towne Square beginning at 12:15 p.m. Community members are invited to the American Legion, 122 W. Palatine Road, across the street from Towne Square, following the ceremonies. There will be no parade and no band because of the pandemic. Social distancing and masks will be required at all three ceremonies. The American Legion will be selling American flags from its clubroom. Flags are $20. For details, (847) 359-1606 or www.alpost690.us.

Park Ridge Memorial Day Escort: 9:15 a.m. Monday, May 31, from city hall, 505 Butler Place, Park Ridge. Join the police department Monday, May 31, for a Memorial Day Escort, stepping off from city hall and ending at Town of Maine Cemetery. The public is invited to show support and stand along the route while following current pandemic protocols. The route is: Leave Butler Place, proceed westbound on Garden to Prairie; northbound Prairie to Main; eastbound on Main to Prospect; northbound on Prospect to Touhy; westbound on Touhy to Western; southbound on Western to Stewart; westbound on Stewart to Rose; then northbound on Rose to Park Ridge Cemetery. Visit www.parkridge.us.

Rosemont Memorial Day: 1 p.m. Monday, May 31, Across from Station 2 Firehouse, 10073 Higgins Road, Rosemont. The annual Memorial Day Ceremony will be taking place at the flags located across from Station 2 Firehouse. Members of Rosemont's Honor Guard will assist in the ceremony, which honors and remembers all the men and women who have died while serving in the military for the United States of America. For information, rosemont.com.

St. Charles Memorial Day Ceremony: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 31, at the St. Charles Freedom Shrine, just north of city hall at 2 E. Main St. Wear a mask and maintain social distancing. For details, contact Mark Powell at mpowell@onpathfinancial.com or call (630) 329-6444.

Waukegan Memorial Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. Monday, May 31, Veteran's Memorial Plaza at the southwest corner of West and Washington streets. Join the city of Waukegan, Waukegan Main Street, Waukegan Park District, American Legion Homer Dahringer Post 281, and Waukegan High School JROTC in commemorating all men and women who have died while serving in the military, especially those from Waukegan and our surrounding area. Visit www.waukeganil.gov.

- John Starks | Staff Photographer, 2017 The Dundee Scottish Pipe Band plays "Amazing Grace" at a Memorial Day service at River Valley Memorial Gardens in West Dundee.

West Dundee Memorial Day Service: 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 31, River Valley Memorial Gardens, 14N689 Route 31, West Dundee. Free. Visit www.rivervalleymemorialgardens.com. On Friday, May 28, they will be placing American flags on veterans' graves starting at 9 a.m.

Winnetka Memorial Day Observance: 10 a.m. Monday, May 31, Village Green, 535 Maple, Winnetka. The Village Green will be split into four sections, with a limited number of attendees in each section to maintain social distancing. Participants must register in advance for their desired section. Register online at www.winpark.org/event/memorial-day.

Wood Dale Memorial Day Parade: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, May 31. A shortened parade will start and end near the city hall on Wood Dale Road. It will pass through neighborhoods on the west side of Wood Dale Road before noon, then continue through streets east of Wood Dale Road after noon. For a map, go to www.wooddale.com. Note: times are approximate based on distance and designed to help you determine when the parade will reach your area. Weather, construction and other variables may affect route and times. Maintain safe social distance and wear masks when gathering along the route.

Woodstock Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 31, in Woodstock Square. Ceremony starts at 10:30 a.m. with parade at 11 a.m. Stroll the Square before or after these events to see the storefront displays of military uniforms and mementos from local families. Parade begins on Dean Street and travels through the Square, exiting on Jackson Street. It will continue west on Jackson, turning north on Oakland Street and then east on Judd Street. Visit www.woodstockil.gov.

Other

DuPage County: The DuPage County Veterans Assistance Commission is virtually celebrating Memorial Day again this year with its interactive Memorial Day portal. Residents can share stories and photos honoring the memories of DuPage County's fallen heroes, as well as learn about the history of the Memorial Day holiday at www.dupageco.org/memorial.

Free roses: Stop by Lauren Rae Jewelry Boutique at 14 Jackson St. in downtown Naperville to get a free rose to place on a veteran's grave on Memorial Day. Complimentary roses are available on Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30, while supplies last. Visit www.facebook.com/LaurenRaeBoutique/.