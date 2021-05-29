84-year-old woman dies in Schaumburg fire Friday night

Daily Herald stock image photo for breaking news, weather, traffic and crime.

An 84-year-old woman died Friday night in a fire at a single-family home in Schaumburg, fire officials said today.

Schaumburg firefighters said they responded at 9:22 p.m. to a fire in the 0-100 block of Treebark Drive.

On arrival, firefighters reported heavy smoke inside the home.

They responded with "an aggressive interior attack" to put out the fire and conducted an extensive search of the home.

The fire was put out in 10 minutes.

Shortly after entering the home, the victim was found on the second floor.

Attempts were made to resuscitate the victim, but they were unsuccessful.

A second person, a man in his 80s, was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, fire officials said.

A police officer also was sent to a hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.