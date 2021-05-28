 

Fire guts McHenry roller skating rink

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 5/28/2021 8:27 AM

A late Thursday night fire at the Just For Fun Roller Rink in McHenry gutted the building, but caused no injuries.

The building at 914 Front St. had been closed since last fall and no one was inside when the fire broke out, fire officials said.

 

Owners of the rink posted about the building's demise on their Facebook page.

"So many of us in the McHenry Community have such heartfelt memories that were made in this building," the post read. "We are deeply saddened that McHenry has lost such a historic building to a fire."

The owners operate another rink in Mundelein.

Multiple fire departments assisted in battling the blaze.

Scanner reports on Twitter indicated the building was fully engulfed by the time authorities were alerted.

The fire remains under investigation.

