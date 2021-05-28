Farmers market starting up this summer in Campton Hills

Rob Murphy, the owner of C & W Market and Provisions in Geneva, is starting a farmers market this summer in Campton Hills. Courtesy of Rob Murphy

Thanks to Rob Murphy, the schedule for Kane County farmers markets is about get busier.

Murphy, the owner of C & W Market and Provisions in Geneva and the manager of the St. Charles farmers market, is starting a new farmers market this summer in Campton Hills. Debuting next week, the market will run 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Wednesday through September at Campton Square at the corner of Route 64 and Burlington Road.

Based on the interest he's received so far -- he expects about 20 local vendors to register -- Murphy is confident the new Campton Hills market quickly will become popular.

"The response has been overwhelming," Murphy said. "It's going to be a great market. It's a good business and residential community. I know we have a lot of customers out there."

Murphy acknowledges that running the St. Charles farmers market at Baker Memorial United Methodist Church, which also starts next week and will be open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Friday through October, is a handful. But as a labor of love, he doesn't mind organizing and participating in another weekly event that shines a light on small local businesses.

While his contribution to the farmers markets is a variety of artisan cheeses, seafood and other items from C & W, Murphy said the Campton Hills farmers market will offer fresh produce, hot sauce, honey, eggs, meat, baked goods and more.

The St. Charles farmers market was able to continue last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Murphy expects another safe season with similar precautions in place this summer.

With plans to also sell his goods at the weekly Sugar Grove and Geneva farmers markets, Murphy is ready for a busy summer.

"I thought long and hard about adding another market, but the way I figure it is you're either growing as a business or you're not," Murphy said. "There are many examples of businesses that are able to just grow and grow and grow thanks to these markets."