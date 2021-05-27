 

A COVID-19 vaccine might be your best ticket into the 2022 Super Bowl

    CVS pharmacies will debut a sweepstakes June 1 offering rewards to entice Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19, including a pair of Super Bowl tickets. Associated Press

 
Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 5/27/2021 10:25 AM

CVS pharmacies joined a throng offering rewards to entice reluctant Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by dangling a pair of Super Bowl tickets Thursday.

Citing a federal study showing 17.6% of adults are hesitant about getting a shot, the pharmacy giant will debut a sweepstakes on Tuesday for customers who have received or prove they're registered for a vaccination from CVS Health.

 

The sweepstakes runs through July 10 and prizes include: two tickets to the 2022 Super Bowl in Los Angeles plus airfare and accommodations, a Norwegian Cruise Line trip, a Bermuda vacation, and getaways and airfare to Wyndham hotels.

CVS has given over 17 million vaccinations so far, officials said.

"Getting as much of the population fully vaccinated will bring us one step closer to all the things we've missed during the past 14 months," Chief Medial Officer Dr. Kyu Rhee said in a statement.

To enter the contest, you must be 18 or older.

For more information, go to cvs.com/immunizations/covid-vaccination-sweepstakes.

